Red Sox Interested in Xavier Edwards
Curtis Mead (wrist) to a fractured wrist shortly after acquiring him from the Washington Nationals last weekend, they are looking for additional infield help at the trade deadline, and The Athletic reports that Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez and middle infielder Xavier Edwards are of interest to Boston. Like Mead, Edwards was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays as a minor leaguer, and current Red Sox assistant general manager Taylor Smith worked for the Rays as the director of predictive modeling. Boston's preference appears to be a shortstop. While Edwards started 108 games for the Fish in 2024 and 205 at the 6, he lacks a strong arm, which is why the Marlins moved him to second base this year in favor of Lopez. In addition to Mead, shortstop options Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer are also on the injured list in Boston right now, so they are desperately seeking middle-infield options as they push for a postseason berth down the stretch. The switch-hitting Edwards has above-average speed and makes elite contact at the plate. The 26-year-old is currently slashing a strong .292/.373/.401 with a .775 OPS, six homers, 39 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon, and Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon, and Katie Woo