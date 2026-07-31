Cam Cannarella Not Slowing Down at Triple-A, On Verge of Potential MLB Debut
Cam Cannarella turned in another stellar showing at Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday and is now emerging as a worthy stash target across all standard leagues. Facing Triple-A Memphis, the outfielder swiped a bag and went 2-for-3 at the dish. Since moving up to Jacksonville (10 games), the Clemson product has been nothing short of dominant, posting a .308/.413/.487 slash line with a .900 OPS, four doubles, one home run and five stolen bases. The outfielder began the 2026 season at the High-A level but has quickly progressed through the Miami system. Across 52 games between High-A and Double-A, Cannarella held a .365/.443/.599 line with a 1.042 OPS. His five-category upside makes him a priority stash option in all 12-team leagues ahead of Week 19.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com