Jake Burger's Power Is Worth the Batting-Average Risk
Jake Burger is batting .236/.297/.426 with 19 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs, and two stolen bases across 385 at-bats. The average remains a drag, but the power is legitimate. Burger owns a 90.0 mph average exit velocity, 46.2% hard-hit rate, and 11.1% barrel rate, and he has already surpassed the 16 homers he hit during an injury-plagued 2025 season. Managers still need to accept the volatility. Burger's .231 expected average and 26.6% strikeout rate leave him vulnerable to prolonged cold stretches, and his value is concentrated in home runs and RBI. That tradeoff remains worthwhile when a regular first baseman with this kind of power is available in 78% of Yahoo leagues. Burger ranks 54th in RotoBaller's Week 18 waiver rankings and carries an add recommendation for 12-team formats. He belongs on rosters at that league depth wherever power is the priority.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller