Cooper Pratt on Breakout Watch
Cooper Pratt, who is considered the team's No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is already on breakout watch in fantasy baseball circles despite debuting in the big leagues on June 16. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter has batted .284/.367/.394 with a .762 OPS, two home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his first 35 major-league contests across 128 plate appearances. The former sixth-rounder in 2023 hasn't had much of an issue adjusting to major-league pitching so far in 2026 after slashing .241/.349/.386 with a .735 OPS, six home runs, 32 RBI, 17 steals, and 34 runs scored in 58 games on the farm with Triple-A Nashville. Pratt has really locked in at the plate in 22 July games, going 23-for-71 (.324) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 84 plate appearances. He has beaten Jesus Made to the majors, and Pratt might have a better shot to stick at the 6 long-term in Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder's contact skills are excellent, and he loves to run, making him an immediate waiver-wire consideration in mixed fantasy leagues. Pratt is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference