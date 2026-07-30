Jacob Webb an Attractive Flier in Cubs Closer Committee
Daniel Palencia (elbow) still on the injured list, which is a frustrating situation for fantasy managers. After Trent Thornton's blown save on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, right-hander Jacob Webb might be the most enticing deep-league source for saves right now. The 32-year-old veteran has gone 3-2 in his first year with Chicago, with a 2.72 ERA (3.52 FIP), 1.27 WHIP, a career-high five saves, and a 55:17 K:BB in his 46 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. He hasn't had a save since July 12 against the Cincinnati Reds, but Webb also has not allowed a run in his 10 innings of work in 10 July appearances while walking three, striking out 10, saving three games, and picking up two holds for the Cubbies. Caleb Thielbar is the other real threat for save opportunities in Chicago's bullpen, but with the way Webb has pitched of late, he should get more chances soon enough. Webb is rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues right now.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference