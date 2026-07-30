Eric Hartman Off to Stellar Age 20 Season at High-A
Eric Hartman continued a stellar season at High-A Rome with a two-homer game on Wednesday night complete with four RBI. Hartman continues to mash at Rome with the left-handed hitter tallying 24 homers, 63 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 37 stolen bases while hitting .278. It's been a remarkable year for Hartman at High-A, but fantasy managers will still want to take a wait and see approach to see if he can master Double-A and Triple-A in the same fashion. Hartman is just 20 years old and has the prospect pedigree as the Braves' No. 2 overall prospect. So he's definitely a name to monitor in dynasty leagues, especially with the stolen base potential, but he will likely need more time to advance through the minors before even thinking about a big league debut. The start at High-A is extremely enticing, but he'll have to prove himself a little more.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball