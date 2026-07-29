Oneil Cruz is Cleared for All Baseball Activities
Oneil Cruz (hand) has been cleared to resume all baseball activities on Wednesday. Cruz appears to be finally trending in the right direction as he continues to work his way back from a fractured left hand. The organization is hopeful he can start swinging the bat soon and then head out on a minor league rehab assignment. He's eligible to return from the 60-day Injured List on August 7, so hopefully he'll be ready around that time. Jake Mangum has been starting in center field, but will likely head to a bench role once Cruz is ready to play. Fantasy managers will hopefully get Cruz back in the mix within the next two weeks.
Source: Alex Stumpf
Source: Alex Stumpf