Taj Bradley has Second Straight Dominant Start on Tuesday
Taj Bradley had a dominant showing in a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the division-rival Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out 10 in six innings of work. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 is now 9-4 on the season with a career-best 3.65 ERA (3.91 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 139 strikeouts and 49 walks in 120 2/3 innings pitched across his 21 starts in his first full season with the Twins. Bradley allowed five earned runs in five innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs on July 18 in his first start in the second half of the season, but in his two starts since, he's allowed only three earned runs with six walks and 15 strikeouts in 13 innings against the Royals and Cleveland Guardians. In the midst of his career year, Bradley is now rostered in 80% of Yahoo leagues. It's been nice to see his strikeout rate improve to 27.6%, which is his highest mark since his rookie campaign in Tampa when he threw just 104 2/3 innings.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com