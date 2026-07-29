Fernando Tatis Jr. Breaks Out of Slump With Five-Hit Game
Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0-for-13 in the team's three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins over the weekend, but he quickly put that out of his memory in the team's 8-7 win over the division-rival Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on Tuesday night. Tatis went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with five singles, two walks, and a run scored to boost his season average to .285 and his OPS to .753. After a very slow start to the year and a lengthy homer drought, Tatis is now hitting a strong .285/.353/.400 with eight home runs, 49 RBI, 25 stolen bases, and 54 runs scored in 106 games across 469 plate appearances in his seventh year in the big leagues. The three-time All-Star now has four multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games and is batting .290 (27-for-93) with an .840 OPS, three home runs, five doubles, a triple, 16 RBI, six steals, and 17 runs scored in 23 games in July. After hitting just one homer through May, Tatis has seven home runs since the start of June. He remains a must-start in all fantasy formats the rest of the way.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com