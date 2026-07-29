Mauricio Dubon Slumping, Falling Off Fantasy Radar
Mauricio Dubon has struggled mightily over his last 15 games, hitting .186 with a .210 OBP and .271 slugging percentage. His strikeout rate is on pace to reach a career high, and his inability to make consistent contact has contributed to his recent decline. Dubon is now slashing .260/.311/.403 with a .714 OPS after an outstanding start to the season. The 32-year-old should continue to receive regular playing time as the Braves enter August, giving him an opportunity to break out of his slump. However, his recent production has significantly lowered his fantasy value. Managers can leave Dubon on the waiver wire until he begins to show more consistency at the plate.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com