Jake Bauers Dealing With Fractured Toe, Could Avoid Injured List
Jake Bauers (toe) has been diagnosed with a fractured right big toe after he fouled a ball off himself in Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants, but he said it's an old fracture that X-rays picked up, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It sounds as though Bauers could avoid a stint on the injured list, and it will be a pain-management situation for him going forward. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter is not in the team's starting lineup for Game 2 of the series in San Francisco, and it's unclear when the Brewers might consider having him rejoin the starting nine. Andrew Vaughn will start at first base, with Luis Lara starting in right field against Giants right-hander Landen Roupp. Bauers should be held where he's rostered (73% in Yahoo leagues) in the midst of his career year in his third season with the Brewers. The former seventh-rounder by the San Diego Padres in 2013 already has a career-high 18 long balls with 60 RBI, 62 runs, eight steals, and a .265/.370/.486 slash line in his 97 games and 381 plate appearances in 2026.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak