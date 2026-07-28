De'Von Achane a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
De'Von Achane (shoulder) is a full-go for the start of training camp, head coach Jeff Hafley told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. A shoulder injury popped up for Achane early on during offseason workouts, which led to him being limited during mandatory minicamp last month. The new front office and coaching staff in Miami rewarded the 24-year-old star RB with a four-year, $68 million deal in the offseason, and he's locked in as one of the team's true elite offensive weapons for the 2026 campaign. Achane, a former third-rounder in 2023 from Texas A&M, had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 with eight rushing scores on 238 carries in 16 starts, adding 67 receptions for 488 yards and another four TDs to finish as the RB6 in half-PPR scoring. The guaranteed volume he's expected to receive in his fourth NFL season will give Achane a high floor for fantasy purposes, but with the Dolphins' offense expected to have plenty of growing pains this year, it will be difficult for him to top his numbers from a year ago. Fantasy managers should consider Achane more of a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 this year instead of the high-end RB1 he was in 2025.
Source: The Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad
Source: The Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad