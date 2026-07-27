Josh Jacobs Investigation "Still Open"
Josh Jacobs is "still open," the Brown County District Attorney's Office told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs was arrested in Wisconsin and jailed in late May on five charges related to domestic abuse. He was released from jail the following day because there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges at the time, and they had reason to believe there may be additional evidence that would impact what/if criminal charges were appropriate. The 28-year-old practiced all offseason with the Packers, and there's no telling when this legal situation will wrap up. As things currently stand, Jacobs looks likely to be Green Bay's starting RB in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, but that could change if evidence surfaces that could reopen Jacobs' case as a criminal investigation. For fantasy purposes, Jacobs remains a midrange RB2 target for managers with three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt in seven NFL campaigns and a whopping 28 rushing touchdowns in his two seasons with the Packers.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman