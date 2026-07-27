Russell Westbrook Drawing Minimal Market Interest
Russell Westbrook is not generating much, if any, interest on the market, per Evan Sidery, and could open the 2026-27 season unsigned. The 37-year-old spent last season with the Sacramento Kings, where he stayed productive, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 64 games, though he shot 33.8 percent from three. After playing for seven teams in nine years, the future Hall of Famer and 2017 MVP is running out of suitors, with teams likely wary of his efficiency. For fantasy, his Sacramento line looked rosterable, but there is nothing to draft until he signs and lands a role, which is no longer a given.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery