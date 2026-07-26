Spencer Jones Lands Thunder Offer Sheet
Spencer Jones has agreed to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Denver has until Sunday to match the fully guaranteed deal. Jones, a 6-7 3-and-D wing, was pressed into a bigger role by injuries last season, starting 37 of 64 games and averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent from three. He torched the playoffs at an NBA-best 69.2 percent from deep. His fantasy value stays thin either way: a deep-league three-point specialist in Denver and likely buried down a crowded Thunder rotation if he leaves. Monitor whether the Nuggets match.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania