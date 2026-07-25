Ranger Suarez to Start on Sunday
Ranger Suarez (groin, illness) will return to the mound for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. There was some speculation that Suarez's start would be pushed back while he recovers from an illness. He was deemed healthy, so Suarez is back on the mound for the first time since early July. During the first half, Suarez posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 97/26 K/BB ratio across 91.1 innings of work. He should be rostered and started in just about every fantasy format. The move to start Suarez on Sunday will push Payton Tolle back to Monday's game against the Athletics.
Source: Ian Browne
Source: Ian Browne