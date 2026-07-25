Connelly Early Throws Bullpen Session
Connelly Early (elbow) threw a successful one-inning bullpen session on Friday as he continues to work his way back from left posterior elbow inflammation. He also threw from 120 feet and participated in pitcher fielding drills, making it a busy and productive day. The plan is for the 24-year-old southpaw to throw a two-inning bullpen session sometime next week, followed by a live batting practice session. Once those steps are completed, the Red Sox expect him to begin a short rehab assignment, putting him on track to return well before the end of the regular season. Given this positive outlook, Early is worth holding in fantasy leagues, and if he is available on the waiver wire, he is worth adding before he is activated from the Injured List.
Source: Ian Browne
Source: Ian Browne