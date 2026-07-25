Cam Schlittler Strengthens Cy Young Bid With Dominant Performance Over Phillies
Cam Schlittler was absolutely brilliant on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in a 1-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Phillies, as he becomes the favorite for the American League Cy Young in 2026. Schlittler threw 7 1/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed, no walks, and 12 strikeouts to win his 10th game of the season and lower his season ERA to 2.07. It was as dominant a performance as you can get. The 25-year-old generated 16 swings and misses while throwing 68 of his 99 pitches for strikes. He was dominant from the jump, striking out six of the first nine batters he faced on the evening. The former seventh-rounder in 2022 out of Northeastern University has become New York's ace, and he ranks second in ERA and strikeouts (157) while ranking third in WHIP (0.93) over his 130 1/3 innings in 2026. Schlittler is a no-brainer must-start in all fantasy leagues during his breakout campaign as he heads into his next scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox. He has at least eight strikeouts in three of his four outings in July.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com