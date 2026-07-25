Cam Cannarella Slugging his Way to Second-Half Debut
Cam Cannarella has yet to slow down since moving up to Triple-A Jacksonville and has put himself firmly on the stash radar in deeper redraft leagues. Cannarella earned the call to the team's top minor-league club last week and has continued to flash elite upside. Across six games with the Jumbo Shrimp, the young outfielder has held a .292/.393/.500 line with two doubles and a long ball. Cannarella began the season with High-A but has progressed through his system at a very impressive rate. Across 52 games shared between High-A and Double-A, the Clemon product held a .365/.443/.599 line with 12 round-trippers and nine stolen bases. His impressive play and quick transition to Triple-A have made him a worthy stash target in deeper 12+ team leagues as a late-season MLB debut is within reach.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com