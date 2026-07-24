Caleb Durbin Is a Strong Power-Speed Target
Caleb Durbin has worked his way into mixed-league relevance with a useful blend of power and speed. He is batting .236/.299/.400 with 10 home runs, 42 RBI, 42 runs, and 11 stolen bases across 92 games. Durbin does not hit the ball especially hard, but his 13.6% strikeout rate helps him stay involved and keeps the floor from falling apart when the power cools. The 26-year-old has also settled into regular work at third base and carries second-base eligibility in Yahoo leagues, giving managers more ways to fit him into a lineup. His 84.9 mph average exit velocity, 29.2% hard-hit rate, and 2.7% barrel rate make another major power surge unlikely, so the appeal is the overall category mix rather than a breakout. Durbin remains available in 59% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 25th in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings. He belongs in the 10-team mix.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller