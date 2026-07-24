A.J. Ewing Remains a High-Upside Speed Threat on the Waiver Wire
A.J. Ewing is hitting .274/.345/.426 with seven home runs, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 251 plate appearances. The 21-year-old has struck out in 27.1% of his plate appearances, which is a bit of a concern for fantasy managers. However, Ewing owns elite speed, which allowed him to consistently run a high batting average on balls in play throughout his time in the minor leagues. Across 124 minor league games in 2025, Ewing hit .392 on balls in play and stole 70 bases. Ewing has also drawn walks in 9.6% of his big league plate appearances, which should continue to help him make an impact on the bases. In leagues where he's not already rostered, fantasy managers should target Ewing as a speed threat with upside on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller