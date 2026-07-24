Eduardo Tait Extends Power Surge on Thursday Evening
Eduardo Tait extended his power barrage on Thursday evening. Facing Dayton, the No. 39-ranked prospect in the sport (per MLB.com), went 1-for-3 with a long ball. This marked Tait's third home run over his last five games with High-A Cedar Rapids. Tait has spent the 2026 campaign with High-A and has endured some groin pains. On the season, he has held a .221 AVG but has shown high power upside, launching 18 long balls with a .727 OPS. During the 2025 campaign, the young backstop spent most of his time with Low-A before earning a short taste of High-A ball later in the second half. If Tait can extend this power surge into August, the young catcher could receive a short look at Double-A late in the season.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com