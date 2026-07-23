Pirates Designate Dennis Santana for Assignment
Dennis Santana for assignment on Thursday to make room for right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio, who was acquired in a minor trade from the San Diego Padres in exchange for international signing bonus pool considerations, according to MLB.com's Alex Stumpf. Santana was an option for saves in the Pirates' bullpen earlier this season, but he has struggled mightily, going 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA (5.48 FIP), a 1.51 WHIP, two saves, 37 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 41 2/3 relief innings in 2026 in his second full season in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Dominican hurler has had a really rough month of July, allowing 10 earned runs on 12 hits (four homers) while walking two and striking out seven for two losses and a hold in 7 1/3 innings across eight appearances out of the bullpen. Santana will most likely clear waivers because of his $3.7 million salary, at which point he could refuse an outright assignment and become a free agent.
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf