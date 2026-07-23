Jake Mangum a Deep-League Speed Option if his Foot Checks Out
Jake Mangum (foot) collected two hits, stole his 19th base, and knocked in an insurance run during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Yankees. He also fouled a ball off his right foot. Mangum finished the opener but was scratched from the second game of the doubleheader so Pittsburgh could examine the injury. The Pirates hope to have him back Friday. Mangum is batting .303 with two home runs, 35 runs, 21 RBI, and 19 steals across 251 at-bats. There is almost no power here, but that is not why fantasy managers are looking his way. He can help in average and make a real difference in stolen bases. His name appears on just 11% of Yahoo rosters, while RotoBaller ranks him in the 15-team range. Mangum is worth adding there once the foot checks out.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller