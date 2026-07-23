Luke Weaver a Top Closer Handcuff to Stash
Luke Weaver has arguably been his team's top reliever in 2026, recording a 1.98 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 43 strikeouts, 14 holds, two wins, and one save across 41 innings (39 games). The 32-year-old owns a stellar 20.4% K-BB rate, and opposing batters are hitting just .152 against him. Weaver's path to saves with the Mets is currently blocked off by established closer Devin Williams. However, Williams has struggled to a 4.54 ERA this season and has allowed four earned runs across his first 5 1/3 innings pitched in July. The Mets may also be looking to move Williams at the upcoming trade deadline if they can find an interested buyer. If Williams is removed from New York's closer role for either reason, Weaver profiles as a logical choice to assume the job. He has experience in the ninth inning, recording eight saves as a member of the New York Yankees in 2025. Particularly in deeper leagues, Weaver could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller