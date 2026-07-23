Bryce Eldridge a Must-Add Hitter with High-End Power Upside
Bryce Eldridge is hitting .265/.358/.469 with 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored, and one stolen base. After opening the year at Triple-A, the 21-year-old has been a rock-solid producer in his first extended run of MLB action. Eldridge's strikeout rate is elevated at 25.9%, but he also owns a stellar 12.8% walk rate. The lefty slugger has also posted excellent underlying contact metrics with a 12.8% barrel rate and a 55.0% hard-hit rate, which help keep his batting average stable despite his swing-and-miss tendencies. Playing in San Francisco's pitcher-friendly home park may hurt Eldridge's power output, but he has enough raw power to overcome the less-than-ideal environment. As he continues to settle in at the big-league level, Eldridge profiles as a must-add young hitter with significant power upside in any fantasy league where he's still on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller