Bailey Ober Could be Second Half Breakout Candidate
Bailey Ober has turned the page since making his return to the mound in July. Over his last two starts, Ober has allowed eight hits, three earned runs, and struck out 12 batters across 10.1 innings of work. He's scheduled to take the mound against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. The right-hander doesn't offer overpowering velocity, which means his strikeout numbers will probably remain low. He has looked better lately, but he remains a deep league play at the moment. Fantasy managers should wait to see how he does against the Guardians before jumping to the waiver wire.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference