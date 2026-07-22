Jett Williams' MLB Debut on Hold With Wrist Injury
Jett Williams (wrist) remains shelved with a wrist injury that the team considers minor, according to manager Pat Murphy. Though he hasn't been placed on the injured list, the Brewers' fifth-ranked prospect hasn't seen game action since July 7, a game in which he went 0-for-3. Prior to that hitless outing, the former first-rounder had been riding a nine-game hit streak, during which time he went 13-for-34 (.382) with a pair of doubles, a triple, six steals, and a 6:6 BB:K, so the injury came just when he was heating up. The right-handed hitter is hitting just .234 on the year, but a 13.1 percent walk rate has helped him to a solid .341 on-base percentage, while hitting nine home runs and stealing 21 bags in 80 games for the Sounds. If he can return to action soon, a debut in the majors may not be far behind, and his positional versatility could help get him there, with the ability to play 2B, 3B, SS, and center field. Similar versatility is available on Yahoo! (2B, SS, OF), and while decent pop with some speed makes him intriguing for fantasy, the 22-year-old is really only stashworthy in deeper 12-team and NL-only leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com