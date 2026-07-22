AJ Smith-Shawver a Priority Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Impending Return
AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) has yet to pitch in the big leagues in 2026 as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in June 2025. However, the 23-year-old began a minor league rehab assignment in late June and has now made four appearances in the minors, with his two most recent starts coming at Triple-A. Smith-Shawver has pitched well in his rehab outings, recording a 1.98 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 13 2/3 innings. Before getting injured last season, the hard-throwing right-hander recorded a 3-2 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts across 44 1/3 innings (nine starts). With Braves left-hander Martin Perez (forearm) landing on the injured list in early July due to a forearm contusion, Smith-Shawver should immediately have a role in the Atlanta rotation once he's ready to return to the big leagues. Particularly in deeper leagues, fantasy managers should look to stash Smith-Shawver off the waiver wire ahead of his impending return.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller