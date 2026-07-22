Jonny Farmelo Earns the Call to Double-A
Jonny Farmelo earned a promotion to Double-A Arkansas and logged his first game there on Tuesday, collecting a hit and drawing a walk while also stealing a base in the contest. The promotion comes after a solid first half at High-A Everett, where the Mariners' fifth-ranked prospect hit .267 with a .387 on-base percentage thanks to a 15.5 percent walk rate, along with 13 home runs and 26 stolen bases in 83 games. The former first-round draft pick was limited to 75 games total over the last two seasons because of injuries, but now fully healthy, his full tool set has been on display in 2026. The left-handed slugger has a solid hit tool, along with plus power and speed that make him a strong dynasty asset in fantasy so long as he can stay on the field. The 21-year-old could be knocking on the door to the majors sometime next year.
Source: MiLB Central
Source: MiLB Central