Manny Machado Heating Up Again, Hits Two Homers Against Braves
Manny Machado went hitless in the first three games out of last week's All-Star break over the weekend, but he's turned things around so far this week and had another big game offensively in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Machado went 2-for-5 at the plate with two solo home runs and a strikeout to raise his season average to .204 and his OPS to .727. The 34-year-old veteran and seven-time All-Star has been a disappointment average-wise and with a .294 on-base percentage, but he's now up to 22 home runs on the year and has added 59 RBI, 50 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 413 plate appearances, so he has still been an asset in counting stats and for his power. Machado also homered in Monday's series opener in Atlanta, so he's gone deep three times in the last two days after going 0-for-9 over the weekend in the series in Kansas City against the Royals. So far in 16 games and 69 plate appearances in July, Machado is hitting .281 (16-for-57) with a 1.005 OPS, six home runs, a double, 13 RBI, 10 runs, and a steal. Fantasy managers who bought low on him have been pleased.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com