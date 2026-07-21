Colson Montgomery Back on Tuesday After Shin Contusion
Colson Montgomery (shin) is starting at shortstop and will hit cleanup for the White Sox in Tuesday's game against the hosting Texas Rangers and right-hander Kumar Rocker at Globe Life Field, per MLB.com. Montgomery will return on Tuesday for the second game of the series after being pulled in Monday's series opener after he fouled a ball off his right shin. After hitting 21 homers in 71 games as a rookie for the Pale Hose in 2025, Montgomery has hit 24 homers and driven in 57 runs in 95 games in 2026, although he's also hitting just .222/.304/.472 in 398 plate appearances. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter should be returned to all starting lineups for his power stroke. In 14 games so far in July, Montgomery has gone 13-for-57 (.228) with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI, and eight runs scored in 60 plate appearances. The former first-rounder is hitting just .207 (51-for-246) against righties this year, but 16 of his 24 long balls have come against them. Montgomery has never faced Rocker in his young MLB career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com