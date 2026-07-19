Shohei Ohtani Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) won't make his pitching start on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies anymore, manager Dave Roberts told Jack Harris of The California Post. The Dodgers are being cautious and want to give his nagging left knee more time after he had his final start of the first half of the season skipped for the same reason. Ohtani had his knee drained a week ago just before the All-Star break, which is why he didn't appear in the Midsummer Classic as a hitter. The good news for fantasy managers is that the four-time MVP's knee injury isn't considered serious, and he has continued to serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter. The 31-year-old Japanese superstar is expected to return to the mound this season, but as of right now, we have no clue when his next start on the mound will come. The 32-year-old veteran and six-time All-Star has been a must-start on the mound when he's active, going 8-2 as a pitcher with a 1.79 ERA (2.61 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings over his 14 starts in 2026.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris