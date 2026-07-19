Max Scherzer Throws Bullpen Session on Sunday
Max Scherzer (back, thumb) was able to throw a successful bullpen session on Sunday. Scherzer recently had a rehab assignment paused last week. He received three cortisone injections in his right thumb, but is back to throwing the ball fairly quickly. He landed on the Injured List in mid-June due to back spasms. He suffered an injured thumb while rehabbing, but is hopeful to get back on the mound soon. The hope is that Scherzer can rejoin the Jays' starting rotation at some point in August. When healthy, Scherzer has been awful with a 10.23 ERA across six starts this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't wait around and hope the 41-year-old still has something left in the tank.
Source: Keegan Matheson
Source: Keegan Matheson