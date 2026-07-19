Corey Seager is Progressing to Batting Cage Work
Corey Seager (back) is scheduled to do soft toss hitting in the batting cage on Sunday. This is good progress as Seager is working to return from lower back inflammation that has kept him sidelined since mid-June. This is an issue that has continued to plague Seager throughout the season. There is no official timetable for his return, so fantasy managers will need to continue to be patient. According to Kennedi Landry, Seager is going to be back eventually this season, which isn't a great sign. When healthy, Seager was struggling heavily at the plate. Fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to start looking for a replacement.
Source: Kennedi Landry
Source: Kennedi Landry