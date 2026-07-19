Andres Gimenez Showing Slight Power Growth, Still Limited Fantasy Option
Andres Gimenez has shown a slight improvement at the plate, slashing .231/.275/.361 as the season enters the second half. Those numbers still sit below his career averages, and he has struggled recently, hitting .205 with a .256 slugging percentage over his last 15 games. The 27-year-old has already matched his home run total from last season, offering a modest increase in power production. However, his 3.4 Barrel% remains well below league average, limiting his offensive upside. While the extra power is encouraging, Gimenez still profiles as a low-ceiling fantasy option and is unlikely to provide much more than modest production for fantasy managers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com