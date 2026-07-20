Kade Anderson's Upside Makes Him a Valuable Stash
Kade Anderson has been so good this season at Double-A Arkansas that he is worth stashing on fantasy rosters regardless of how the Mariners intend to deploy him this season. Anderson is 8-1 this season for Arkansas with a 1.36 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 108 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. Anderson, the 22-year-old, has risen to the top overall prospect that the Mariners have in their system. The former No. 3 overall draft pick out of LSU, Anderson is so dominant from the left-hand side that he should leave fantasy managers drooling especially in dynasty leagues, but the question is whether he will be called up this season. With no experience past Double-A, the Mariners could take a wait-and-see approach with the talented flamethrower. With a devastating fastball-changeup combo, with both pitches graded out at 60 overall, Anderson's strikeout upside makes him an appealing stash no matter where he is pitching in the minors.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball