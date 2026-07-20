Ranger Suarez Set to Return on Tuesday
Ranger Suarez (groin) will return from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday to face the Baltimore Orioles, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. The 30-year-old was placed on the IL in early July due to a left groin strain, but the injury appears to have been a minor one. Across 91 1/3 innings (17 starts) this season, Suarez has recorded a 4-3 record with a 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts. In his first season in Boston, the veteran left-hander owns a career-best 25.8% strikeout rate. Now that he's back in the Red Sox rotation, Suarez profiles as a must-start fantasy pitcher.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey