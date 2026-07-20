DeMar DeRozan Lingers on the Market as Teams Wait on LeBron
DeMar DeRozan is expected to decide soon after LeBron James settles his own market, per Evan Sidery, with teams that miss on James lined up to pursue the six-time All-Star as a fallback. Miami, Detroit, and Golden State have been mentioned elsewhere as possible suitors since the Kings waived him. DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on 59.4 percent true shooting last season in Sacramento, a productive if fading line at 36. Redraft value hinges on landing spot and usage: a points-league piece with a thin nine-cat profile given few threes, light boards, and minimal defense. Keep his ranking loose until his role is set.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery