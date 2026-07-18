Mason Miller Could Become Yankees Top Trade Target
Mason Miller would jump to the front of the New York Yankees' trade-deadline plans if he becomes available, according to The Daily News. New York has spent weeks looking for a right-handed-hitting catcher, but Miller is a different kind of target. He would help now and give the Yankees a long-term answer in the ninth inning, even if Aaron Judge's absence has them questioning how far this season can go. George Lombard Jr. is reportedly off limits, though the Yankees still have enough prospect depth to put together a serious offer. Miller has been almost untouchable, posting a 0.89 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, and 25 saves in 40 2/3 innings. He is under team control through 2029. A move to New York would put Miller in the ninth inning and push David Bednar into a setup role.
Source: The Daily News
Source: The Daily News