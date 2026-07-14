Geno Smith's Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Geno Smith's battery case is now considered "inactive" by the Davie Police Department, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Smith was accused of battery in Florida in June, but it's no longer an active investigation, and the veteran signal-caller shouldn't face any discipline from the NFL in 2026. The 35-year-old two-time Pro Bowler had a season to forget in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders, going 2-13 with 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and a league-high 17 interceptions in 15 starts. The Jets, who took Smith in the second round in 2013 out of the University of West Virginia, decided it was a good idea to trade for Smith after moving on from the failed Justin Fields experiment. Perhaps New York is hoping Smith will secure the services of the first overall pick in 2027 for the second straight season in new coordinator Frank Reich's offense. Smith might not be as bad as he was in 2026 in Vegas, but he should be going undrafted in all but deep two-QB superflex formats as he embarks on his 13th year in the NFL.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt