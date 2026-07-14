George Pickens an Ideal Big-Swing WR2 in 2026 Drafts
George Pickens put up career numbers across the board in his first year with the team, ending the 2025 season with 93 catches on 131 targets, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. While some of his best work came early in the year while five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb was sidelined and slowed by a high ankle sprain, Pickens remained more than capable of winning weeks even as the secondary option in Dallas' high-volume passing offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott was the only player in the NFL to complete more than 400 passes in 2025, while the Cowboys' 4,735 total passing yards were the most in the league. Lamb enters his seventh season healthy and with expectations of leading the receiver room once more, providing one of the safest floors in all of fantasy, but in Brian Schottenheimer's up-tempo, big-play hunting system, Pickens' spike games are capable of winning weeks. Currently priced outside the first round with an ADP around 23 overall, he projects as one of the highest-ceiling WR2s for 2026, but he can also still serve as a team's WR1, with much of his risk mitigated by the ability to build a reliable stable of running backs.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller