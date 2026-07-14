At Least Five Teams Checking in on Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs nearly two weeks out from the start of NFL training camps, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Diggs had produced 1,013 yards, 85 catches, and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season starts for the New England Patriots last year, coming off an ACL tear and playing around 55% of the offensive snaps, and he feels like he can be even better due to offseason training with no injury concerns. Despite putting up his seventh 1,000-yard season in his 11th year in the league in 2025 and helping the Patriots get back to the Super Bowl, the 32-year-old veteran was cut early in the offseason for salary cap purposes. Diggs believes he's one of the best No. 2 wideouts in the league at this point of his career, if not the best, which is probably why he remains unsigned this late into the offseason. The four-time Pro Bowler is no longer in the prime of his career, but he could definitely still be fantasy relevant if he signs with the right team for the 2026 campaign. Stay tuned.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler