Stefon Diggs Touting Himself as Best WR2 in the NFL
Stefon Diggs remains a free agent despite leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl last year with 85 catches, 1,013 yards, and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025. He added 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in four postseason games. "My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me." The 32-year-old was released by New England in March in a cost-saving move before the Pats acquired Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown on June 1 from the Philadelphia Eagles. Diggs has seven 1,000-yard campaigns in his career, although he's clearly no longer in the prime of his career. With an off-the-field matter no longer hanging over his head for a potential suspension from the NFL, Diggs should eventually land with a team for the 2026 season, but his fantasy value could vary depending on his landing spot.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com