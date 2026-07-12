Morez Johnson Jr. Swats Four Shots in Loss to Lakers
Morez Johnson Jr. recorded 10 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and two steals over 28 minutes in Saturday's 91-70 Summer League loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The ninth overall pick shot 4-for-8 from the field, including 0-for-1 from three-point range, and went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line. Although his offensive output was modest, he anchored the defense with a game-high four rejections following a 27-point scoring outburst in Thursday's opener. Johnson will look to carve out a rotational role during his rookie campaign, but he faces stiff competition for frontcourt minutes from Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA