Ty Johnson More Watch-List Name Than Redraft Sleeper
Ty Johnson has carved out a real role in the offense, but it has not translated into much dependable fantasy value. He played all 17 games last season and finished with 50 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns, adding 24 catches for 263 yards and two more scores on 33 targets. That is decent production for Buffalo's third back, though 74 total touches are not enough to make him someone fantasy managers need to draft. James Cook III remains firmly in control of the backfield, and Ray Davis would likely handle most of the early-down work if Cook were to miss time. Johnson should continue to mix in on passing downs and in change-of-pace situations, but that role is more useful to the Bills than it is to fantasy lineups. He is also 28 and entering the final year of his contract, so there is not much dynasty appeal either. Johnson belongs on the watchlist in deep PPR leagues, but he can be left undrafted in most formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller