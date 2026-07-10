KaVontae Turpin Unlikely to Have Significant Offensive Role
KaVontae Turpin established himself as an elite returner this past season. He earned himself a trip to the Pro Bowl with his excellent work on special teams. He's valuable in leagues that count return yardage, but is unlikely to have much value outside of that. Turpin finished with 26 receptions, 396 receiving yards, and two touchdowns across 15 games last season. The Cowboys have brought in some competition for the third and fourth wideout roles. Turpin might get lost in the shuffle offensively, but should remain a star in the return game.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference