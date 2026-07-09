Bennedict Mathurin Remains a Clippers Priority in Free Agency
Bennedict Mathurin remains a player the team wants to keep in restricted free agency, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. The Clippers tendered Mathurin a qualifying offer, giving them matching rights, and he averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 54 games last season. The scoring and free-throw volume keep him fantasy-relevant when the minutes are steady, but his 31.5 percent shooting from deep limits the ceiling. A return to Los Angeles would keep him in the mix for a real role, though his value still depends on starter-level minutes and improved efficiency.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk