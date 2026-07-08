Mo Bamba Returns to Jazz on Two-Year Deal
Mo Bamba agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Bamba appeared in four NBA games last season between Toronto and Utah, averaging 2.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists, but he was more productive with the Salt Lake City Stars at 16.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. The 28-year-old gives Utah another rim-protecting depth option behind Jusuf Nurkic. Bamba's blocks remain the fantasy hook, but he needs a real rotation role before becoming more than an injury-dependent streamer.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania