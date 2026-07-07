Kevon Looney Joins Lakers on One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal
Kevon Looney agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 30-year-old spent last season with New Orleans, averaging 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 21 games after 10 seasons with Golden State. Looney is expected to back up Walker Kessler, which limits his fantasy ceiling unless Kessler misses time. He can help the Lakers with rebounding, screening, and interior defense, but his low-usage role makes him more of a situational big than a steady fantasy option.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania